Expands next-generation insurance experience to 47 states across five industries

Blackboard Insurance receives approval in Virginia. (Credit: Pixabay/Carrie Z.)

Blackboard Insurance (Blackboard) today announced the approval of its commercial insurance package in Virginia, bringing capabilities to middle market customers in 47 states and territories. Blackboard’s commercial insurance package includes Property, General Liability, Auto, and Umbrella across the manufacturing, real estate, retail, wholesale and services industries.

“We’re excited for the momentum we’ve built over the last six months, with the latest example being the addition of Virginia to our list of approved coverage states. We continue to forge ahead on our mission to transform the way brokers and customers experience commercial insurance – from quotes and underwriting to claims and payments,” said Seraina Macia, Chief Executive Officer of Blackboard.

“Since the launch of our insurtech startup in 2017, we’ve brought together industry experts, data scientists and technology professionals to build a next-generation insurance platform to better serve the evolving insurance needs of middle market businesses, both now and in the future,” concluded Ms. Macia.

Source: Company Press Release