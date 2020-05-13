The scheme offers special cover for customers for whom obtaining travel insurance more challenging due to existing medical conditions or age

BIBA renews travel medical scheme with AllClear. (Credit: edar from Pixabay.)

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has extended its member scheme for non-standard medical travel insurance with AllClear, a provider of medical travel insurance.

The scheme, which was initially introduced in 2011, offers special cover for customers for whom obtaining travel insurance more challenging due to existing medical conditions or age.

BIBA executive director Graeme Trudgill said: “We are proud of our medical travel scheme and the benefits that it gives customers and members.

“AllClear has proved to be a strong long-standing scheme provider that has not only provided an excellent scheme to our members but has put in a lot of effort to help improve signposting and access to insurance for people with medical conditions.”

BIBA and AllClear have previously partnered on FCA’s review of travel insurance

The renewed insurance scheme, which is popular with BIBA members, is said to provide superior service and consistency in capacity and offers products that cover 99% of scenarios.

BIBA and AllClear have previously partnered to work on the FCA’s review of travel insurance signposting for consumers with medical conditions.

With the renewal, AllClear will continue to provide the BIBA’s members with access to travel insurance through the scheme.

The company claimed that it provides products, technology service platforms for national charities and household brands including Aviva, Direct Line, Diabetes UK and Motability.

AllClear Insurance CEO Chris Rolland said: “We are both delighted and proud to be re-appointed by BIBA to continue to provide this well-received and popular scheme to BIBA’s members.

“Our relationship with BIBA goes from strength to strength and we have valued their support and help throughout the time of the FCA’s review of signposting for vulnerable customers.

“It is an unprecedented time for everyone, particularly for those of us involved in travel but we are confident that working alongside BIBA we will continue to provide products and extensive coverage that will resonate well with BIBA’s members and their customers alike.”