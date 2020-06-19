First launched in 2004, the scheme has become extremely popular with members and CFC provide considerable expertise, support and guidance on all cyber issues to members

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has renewed its member cyber insurance scheme with long-standing provider CFC Underwriting. The scheme allows BIBA members to provide businesses of all sizes with cutting-edge, innovative cover to protect against growing threats such as cybercrime, business interruption and privacy events.

First launched in 2004, the scheme has become extremely popular with members and CFC provide considerable expertise, support and guidance on all cyber issues to members. In 2018 BIBA and CFC launched a cyber insurance guide for members and they regularly provide educational and supportive webinars to BIBA members.

Mike Hallam, BIBA Head of Technical Services, said: “It is important that we continue to offer members the expertise and support for this complex but important product. The wording, risk management and expert claims assistance from CFC are held in the highest regard with BIBA members and across the cyber sector. CFC do not sit on their laurels, they continue to look to innovate their products and services.”

Pat Brice, Distribution Director at CFC, said, “Cyber insurance has never been more relevant and important for UK businesses, and we’re committed to making it simple and accessible for our broker partners. We’re absolutely delighted to extend our successful partnership with BIBA.”

Source: Company Press Release