Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance expands surety business, appoints Jonathan Griffiths head of surety in Australia. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is entering the surety market in Australia and has named Jonathan Griffiths as Head of Surety, Australia.

“We are pleased to expand our surety footprint and our team into Australia. With his extensive experience, Jonathan is exceptionally qualified to bring to market surety solutions with BHSI’s agility, underwriting expertise and financial strength,” said Mark Lingafelter, President, Australasia, BHSI.

BHSI will focus on providing contract surety solutions for large and mid-sized contractors throughout Australia. The company currently provides surety solutions in the U.S, Canada, UK & Europe and Asia.

Jonathan comes to BHSI with more than a decade of surety underwriting experience at Liberty Specialty Markets, where he was most recently Head of Surety, Asia-Pacific, based in Sydney. Before that he held increasingly senior roles underwriting surety for Liberty in Australia as well as North America, the UK and Europe.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from London Metropolitan University in the UK and an Associate in Fidelity and Surety Bonding certification. He has served as Vice President of the Australian Surety Association since 2015.

