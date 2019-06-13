Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has expanded its presence in Australia to South Australia, opening a new office in Adelaide and naming Monica Holland as Underwriting Manager.

Image: Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has expanded its presence in Australia. Photo: Courtesy of JonClee86.

“We are pleased to expand our team and geographic reach with our new Adelaide office, which will provide our suite of specialty products to customers and brokers. Monica has extensive experience in the South Australia insurance industry, and we are pleased to have her representing BHSI. Monica’s local expertise will allow us to partner more effectively with our brokers and customers in South Australia.” said Mark Lingafelter, President, Australasia, BHSI.

As Underwriting Manager for South Australia, Monica will work closely with BHSI’s team in Melbourne to deliver the company’s full range of product offerings. This includes property, liability, executive & professional lines, marine, accident & health and healthcare insurance solutions. She will also serve as Casualty Manager for South Australia.

Monica brings nearly 25 years of diverse industry experience to BHSI. She has most recently served as State Manager and Distribution Manager for a global insurer. Monica holds a University Certificate of Management, Business Management, from Deakin University and is a Senior Associate, Insurance, at ANZIIF.

BHSI’s new Adelaide office is located at Level 4, 30 Flinders Street, Adelaide, South Australia, 5000

Source: Company Press Release.