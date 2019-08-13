BHSI’s Asia Executive First D&O Liability policy provides clear, simply worded coverage for large commercial organizations and their directors and officers

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) announced that it has enhanced its Asia Executive First Directors & Officers (D&O) Liability Insurance to include a market-leading provision that reinstates policy limits exhausted by the entity or by individual insureds.

“Corporate regulatory investigations have become more targeted and aggressive. As enforcement agencies sharpen their focus, we can expect to continue to see deeper and more costly investigations, often involving multiple individuals,” said Patrick Ko, Head of Executive & Professional Lines, BHSI, Hong Kong. “Our automatic reinstatement of limits provision gives insureds confidence that coverage will be there when they need it.”

BHSI’s Asia Executive First D&O Liability policy, which provides clear, simply worded coverage for large commercial organizations and their directors and officers, now includes an automatic reinstatement provision that applies across the board to all of the policy’s insuring clauses, replenishing limits which have been exhausted by the payment of Side A (D&O indemnification), Side B (company reimbursement) or Side C (entity securities claims) losses for future claims.

“In Asia, there is a heightened focus on ensuring that directors and officers are held personally accountable for their actions. This is prompting companies and board members to examine their D&O coverage and carriers more closely,” said Emily Poh, Head of Executive & Professional Lines, BHSI, Singapore. “Our insureds can be confident that, along with expansive coverage, they have a D&O insurer that has the long term commitment and unmatched financial strength to protect not just the corporation, but their personal assets as well.”

BHSI has also added numerous other enhancements to the policy, including coverage for expenses to protect the insured’s reputation and for travel and accommodations required to comply with investigations.

Source: Company Press Release.