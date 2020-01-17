“AI offers an unprecedented opportunity to improve the entire claims process by analyzing millions of data points — making connections, spotting trends, and developing meaningful insights in a matter of seconds,” said Russ Selinger, Senior Vice President of Claims at Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies.

CLARA products utilize AI and advanced machine learning to deliver key insights that help commercial insurance organizations increase efficiency and make data-driven decisions that substantially improve operations as well as client service. This comprehensive product suite empowers teams to reduce loss costs incurred in claims handling by keeping claims on track throughout their life cycle.

“BHHC is one of the most respected companies in the insurance landscape, always focused on providing compassionate care to recovering workers and superior service to its customers,” said Gary Hagmueller, CEO of CLARA analytics. “CLARA will help BHHC further differentiate itself by facilitating and informing the claims process in incredible new ways. Our platform will deliver powerful insights to claims representatives, turning them into instant experts who can handle each claim with precision, respect and empathy at scale.”