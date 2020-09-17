Through this partnership, Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions will provide policyholders access to the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform

Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions, a Berkley Company, is proud to announce that it is partnering with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Policyholders can now enhance their endpoint security with solutions from CrowdStrike.

Through this partnership, Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions will provide policyholders access to the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform. The cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform unifies next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), cyber threat intelligence, managed threat hunting capabilities and security hygiene, delivered via a single, lightweight agent.

CrowdStrike is offering discounted rates to Berkley Cyber Risk’s policyholders for implementation of bundled products tailored to each customer’s individual needs. Additionally, the costs of these services may be eligible for reimbursement under the insurance policy’s Supplemental Coverage.

In addition to providing insurance coverage for cyber risks, Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions is dedicated to ensuring that its policyholders have the tools needed to manage those risks. “The limitations of traditional antivirus and anti-malware solutions are well known and exploited by today’s threat actors. Offering our policyholders access to CrowdStrike’s endpoint protection and response helps protect their critical systems and assets,” according to Steve Krusko, CUO, Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions.

“We are proud to partner with Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions and offer their customers the power of the cloud-native Falcon platform to fortify the security posture of their insureds,” said Charlie Groves, global senior director of Business Development at CrowdStrike. “In today’s volatile threat environment, organizations must ensure their business assets are protected from the activity of sophisticated threat actors in order to avoid costly breaches and business disruption. With the power of CrowdStrike Falcon’s robust telemetry and comprehensive endpoint protection, insureds can quickly spot and stop attacks.”

