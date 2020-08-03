A soft launch has been ongoing since February 1, 2020

benefitsConnect acquires Strategic Benefits & Insurance Services. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

benefitsConnect an employee benefits consulting firm is proud to announce, effective August 1, 2020, the 100% share purchase of Strategic Benefits & Insurance Service Ltd. headquartered in Kingston, Ontario. A soft launch has been ongoing since February 1, 2020.

This merger of two great companies is a significant step to partnering with the “best in class” firms as part of benefitsConnect growth plans. The acquisition will enhance the value of services offered to our Kingston and surrounding area clients through technology, value added services, advice and innovation in the employee benefits marketplace. “The advice, attention to detail and service which Debra and Richard Dobing provide our clients, in Kingston, is unmatched in the industry. We are glad to have them as part of our team at benefitsConnect,” said Paul Crossdale, President, benefitsConnect.

Source: Company Press Release