This new venture will provide access to innovative resources and cutting-edge proprietary tools

Benefits and life insurance agencies joining forces for continued growth and innovation. (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

SC Insurance and RRJ Benefits Inc. have joined forces to form a new venture to strengthen and grow the benefits and life business between the two companies.

This new venture will provide access to innovative resources and cutting-edge proprietary tools. Clients will have access to the SC Hub: a digital administration tool to manage their benefit plans on a paperless platform, as well as A.I. driven solutions to simplify the life insurance application and underwriting process.

Abraham Baboujian, Chairman and CEO of RRJ Benefits, “This venture between our organizations will serve as a catalyst to expand our offering in a strategic manner”. Jessica Bowler (née Cassano), who manages RRJ Benefits will be joining the SC Insurance as Senior Manager of Sales providing continuity to clients and the rest of the team.

The SC Team is excited to add resources and scale with the RRJ connection. “As a result of this venture, we are delighted to be able to offer our clients best-in-class solutions across the entire insurance and risk-management landscape” said SC Insurance President, Darren Abrahams.

Source: Company Press Release