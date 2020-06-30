Beazley said that its claims handling system, which is powered by ClaimCenter, is now said to be integrated completely with the London Market Electronic Claims File Write-Back (ECF)

UK-based Beazley completes Guidewire London Market ECF integration. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Beazley said that it has wrapped up its claims transformation programme, powered by Guidewire ClaimCenter, the claims management solution of Guidewire Software.

The UK-based specialist insurer was helped by Sollers Consulting, a consulting partner of the Guidewire PartnerConnect network, in the transformation project.

The company said that its claims handling system, which is powered by ClaimCenter, is now said to be integrated completely with the London Market Electronic Claims File Write-Back (ECF).

The Write-Back functionality from Guidewire Software is designed to offer London Market businesses with enhanced flexibility when managing and handling claims. It is said to eliminate duplication and inefficiencies by providing improved claims data, transparency, and management information while providing near real-time claim notifications.

Sollers Consulting partner Grzegorz Podleśny said: “Being one of the very first in the market with Guidewire’s ECF Write-Back integration offered us an opportunity to contribute to the development of the industry standard. As an integrator working together with Guidewire for over a decade, we’ve learned that a pioneering and innovative approach is worth it.

“As we appreciate the benefits brought to insurers by close interaction with the ECF and Insurance Market Repository (IMR), we were happy to support this process from both a technical and a business perspective, and translate it into a significant automation opportunity for Beazley.”

Beazley, which manages six Lloyd’s syndicates, said that it has closely worked with Guidewire to add ECF Write-Back to the latter’s London Market claims functionality.

The specialist insurer said that the claims functionality affords Lloyd’s syndicates and the London company market the benefits of the shared electronic claims file system. This means enriched pre-agreed data, transparency, customized claims views, and considerably shortened claims lifecycles.

Beazley claims head comments on the ECF integration

Beazley claims group head Beth Diamond said: “The launch of the Lloyd’s Blueprint, the impact of the pandemic on our industry, and how we do business going forward have made improving efficiency and automation even more important to delivering greater value and service for our clients.

“We are very pleased that the ECF integration initiative addresses this need.”