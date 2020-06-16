The policy includes prevention and crisis management services as well as insurance coverage to indemnify covered losses

Beazley partners with Vizient for risk management services. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Specialist insurance provider Beazley has entered into a new partnership with Vizient Insurance Services, a subsidiary of Vizient, to provide active shooter coverage.

According to the agreement, the policy includes prevention and crisis management services as well as insurance coverage to indemnify covered losses. The coverage will be immediately available to Vizient members.

The coverage is said to help reduce the chances for an incident to take place by providing risk assessments and educational tools to help clients improve security and resilience to an incident.

Beazley’s crisis response services include security, the investigation into the cause of the incident and assistance with managing crisis communications.

Vizient provides solutions and services aimed at improving the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for acute care providers in the country.

The company serves academic medical centres, paediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and ambulatory providers.

Beazley is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. The company manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and underwrites gross premiums.

The company operates in various fields, including professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business. Its US underwriters will focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products.

Beazley terrorism and political violence underwriting head Chris Parker said: “As incidents involving deadly weapons are all too frequent in the United States, organisations need to be prepared in case the worst does happen.

“Unfortunately, immunity from the risk of an attack is impossible, but improving safety and risk management measures can reduce the likelihood or the severity of such an attack. We are very proud to work with Vizient in support of its members with our insurance and risk management offering.”