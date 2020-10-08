Guidewire has been selected based on BCAA’s need for advanced technology, tools, and business practices in offering insurance, protection, and mobility

BCAA selects Guidewire to support business operations. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.)

British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), a personal lines insurer in British Columbia (BC), has selected Guidewire Software, a P&C platform for insurers, to support its digital transformation and enhance its product and service offerings.

BCAA said that Guidewire has been selected based on its need for advanced technology, tools, and business practices to provide insurance, protection, and mobility in BC.

Under the partnership, Guidewire is said to provide its unique platform to BCAA, to help it build the customer experience and create long-lasting relationships with members.

With support from Guidewire, the insurer is enabled to execute a core system solution, where the Guidewire research and development team will focus on the solution, while BCAA team can work on the agent and customer experience.

BCAA underwriting vice president Euan Rafferty said: “Our team is looking to enhance the experience across all aspects of the customer journey, delivering a personalized experience that enables the customer to seamlessly move through their journey in whatever form that takes.”

Guidewire Software chief sales officer Frank O’Dowd said: “We are pleased to welcome BCAA to the Guidewire customer community. We look forward to helping the company leverage Guidewire to continue its mission of providing a wide range of insurance products to protect their Members and customers.”

The insurer will use Guidewire’s InsuranceSuite, Client Data Management, Rating Management, and Reinsurance Management offerings for policy administration, underwriting, claims, billing, rating, and reinsurance management.

EnterpriseEngage and Guidewire for Salesforce applications will be used selected to offer an omnichannel digital experience to members, customer service representatives, and vendors, said the company.

Also, BCAA selected DataHub and InfoCenter as its enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence systems.

The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite across all of its personal lines of business in British Columbia in two phases: PolicyCenter and BillingCenter during the first phase, followed by ClaimCenter.

BCAA to access Guidewire products through Deloitte’s InsurCloud application

BCAA would access the products from Guidewire through Deloitte’s InsurCloud, as a pre-configured application for the Canadian insurance industry along with the Guidewire InsuranceSuite.

Deloitte Canada InsurCloud Solutions managing partner Daniel Shum said: “We are honoured that BCAA has selected InsurCloud and Guidewire as the foundation of their business transformation.

“We are humbled that the company is putting its trust in Deloitte and entering into this long-term working relationship with us. Our InsurCloud strategic offering will be leveraged by BCAA to implement, host, and manage its solution.”