AXA XL and Slice Labs have partnered to offer on-demand cyber insurance coverage through Lenovo’s Vantage platform for SMB users

AXA XL and Slice Labs offer cyber insurance for Lenvo users. (Credit: Pixabay/B_A.)

AXA XL has partnered with Slice Labs, a New York-based on-demand insurance provider, to offer cyber insurance coverage for Lenovo’s small and medium business (SMB) users.

The insurance coverage will be offered through the Security Advisor suite of the Lenovo Vantage platform.

For Lenovo SMB customers, the cyber insurance offers a coverage for a broad range of attacks including ransomware.

Besides, it contributes to other resources for businesses to recover from a cyberattack.

Slice Labs and AXA XL insurance uses AI analytics to inform about potential attacks

Furthermore, the cyber insurance product offered by Slice Labs and AXA XL will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to inform customers of potential attacks through cyber risk management education.

AXA XL cyber insurance team chief underwriting officer John Coletti said: “Establishing a relationship with a global technology leader illustrates that SMBs can access on-demand cyber insurance in an even more practicable manner.

“Small businesses owe it to themselves, customers, and partners to spend a few minutes to get an on-demand cyber insurance policy in place. The consequences of not doing so are way more detrimental than losing a short period of the day to purchase this product compared to the potential of having to close a business after an attack.”

Lenovo offers SMB customers an accessible insurance option, through the opt-in, on-demand solution provided by the two companies.

The insurance enables its customers to safeguard against a rapidly changing threat landscape.

In December last year, AXA XL collaborated with Slice Labs and Microsoft to help improve cyber health and mitigate risks for Microsoft 365 Business, Office 365 Business Premium and Office 365 Business customers.

The collaboration allows qualifying Microsoft customers to receive discounted access to Slice on-demand, cloud-based cyber insurance offered by AXA XL.