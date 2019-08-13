In the new role, Arezes will be responsible for developing and structuring tailor-made risk solutions to win new business and retain existing customers

AXA XL has added Jennifer Arezes to its Property Insurance team in Canada. Ms. Arezes is based in Toronto and will work alongside Ian Rutherford, Head of Property, Canada and Urs Uhlmann, CEO and Country Manager AXA XL, Canada to grow AXA XL’s Property & Casualty Large Property business nationally.

“We’re very excited to have Jennifer join our growing team of experts in Canada,” said Mr. Uhlmann. “She is one of the best in the industry and her extensive experience will bolster not only our underwriting capabilities but will be a great asset to our strategic growth objectives in the large, international property risks space.”

In this new role, Ms. Arezes will be responsible for developing and structuring tailor-made risk solutions to win new business and retain existing customers with particular focus on Canadian clients with global exposures.

“As the largest commercial insurer in the world, we have a unique opportunity for continued growth across Canada. Jennifer’s expertise and in-depth knowledge of the market is a great asset to our team and most importantly, will enhance our ability to provide outstanding service to our clients and brokers,” added Mr. Rutherford.

Ms. Arezes joins AXA XL from Zurich where she most recently led the Commercial Property Insurance business. She brings more than 15 years of industry experience focusing on property underwriting across a wide range of business lines. Ms. Arezes holds a degree in Biological Technology/Industrial Microbiology from Centennial College of Applied Arts and Technology.

