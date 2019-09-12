Neptune Flood offers coverage to residences in all flood zones, including non-mandatory "X" zones that have been hit so hard in recent years

AXA XL, a division of AXA, and Neptune Flood, the first all-digital flood insurance Program Administrator, have entered a strategic underwriting partnership intent on expanding Neptune Flood Insurance’s capacity to homeowners throughout the US.

According to Chris Bressette, Senior Vice President and Head of AXA XL’s North America Program business, “Private Residential Flood Insurance in the US has emerged as a rare growth opportunity in an otherwise crowded P&C market. We are thrilled to be working with such a capable Delegated Program Administrator partner. Neptune has very strong technical analytic capabilities, a deep understanding of related legislative issues, and a unique and responsive client service platform.”

“We are very proud to partner with the world’s largest Commercial Property & Casualty insurer to accelerate Neptune’s growth, giving us the ability to expand our strategic alliances and coverage territory. The additional capacity and underwriting expertise of AXA XL will expand the availability of private flood and ultimately change the way homeowners buy flood insurance,” said Jim Albert, CEO of Neptune Flood Insurance.

Trevor Burgess, Chairman of Neptune Flood Insurance, added, ‘Neptune brings together three critical elements: the backing of global partners like AXA XL, the big data analytic capabilities of our Triton underwriting engine, and a client user experience that strives to be best in class.”

Neptune Flood offers coverage to residences in all flood zones, including non-mandatory “X” zones that have been hit so hard in recent years. As evidenced by Hurricanes Harvey and Florence, more than 70% of the losses were to homeowners without insurance, and over 70% were in flood zones where they were not required to have flood insurance.

Neptune offers agents and direct buyers the ability to quote and bind a flood insurance policy in minutes, using advanced data analytics to deliver an accurate, custom quote for each residence.

Neptune Flood’s fully-automated analytics-enabled service platform brings transparency to the traditionally opaque and complicated process of buying flood insurance by allowing homeowners to price their home’s risk for flood in real-time to obtain the protection that is right for them.

Source: Company Press Release