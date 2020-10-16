Tara will also be a member of the UK & Ireland Management Committee and will report to the UK & Ireland CEO, Claudio Gienal

AXA UK and Ireland announces Tara Foley as CEO of AXA UK Retail Insurance. (Credit: AXA UK)

AXA UK & Ireland today announces that Tara Foley will join the company as Chief Executive Officer of AXA UK Retail Insurance on 2 November 2020, subject to regulatory approval. Tara will also be a member of the UK & Ireland Management Committee and will report to the UK & Ireland CEO, Claudio Gienal.

Tara joins AXA from Lloyds Banking Group (‘LBG’), where she has been for the past 12 years, most recently as Managing Director of the Bank of Scotland. At LBG, Tara held a range of positions throughout the group both in banking and insurance with a particular focus on customer experience and innovation. Prior to LBG Tara held roles at Deutsche Bank and Accenture. Throughout her career, Tara has shown her commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive cultures and developing talent.

Announcing the appointment, UK & Ireland CEO, Claudio Gienal said:

“Tara’s depth of experience in transformational growth and operational efficiency, as well as her deep understanding of retail customer needs, will be incredibly valuable to AXA. We look forward to working with Tara in continuing to develop and execute our ambitious retail strategy.”

Commenting on her appointment Tara Foley said:

“I am thrilled to be taking on this new role as Chief Executive Officer of AXA Retail Insurance. These are interesting and challenging times not just for our business but for all our customers. I look forward to working with the team to drive strategic business growth and constantly improving the customer experience.”

Tara will replace Laurent Matras who will be moving to AXA Asia to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer of AXA Tianping in China from 1 January 2021.

Source: Company Press Release