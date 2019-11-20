The agreement stems from THB’s desire to partner with a fleet insurer that values underwriting expertise and AXA’s commitment to offering flexible solutions for its clients and brokers

Image: AXA to underwrite Lloyd’s broker THB Group. Photo: Courtesy of AXA

THB, the largest fleet wholesale broker in the Lloyd’s market, has chosen AXA Insurance to underwrite its Fleet UK product, as part of a new partnership deal.

Now in its 24th year, Fleet UK is distributed through approximately 600 brokers. It combines risk management services, provided by THB’s Cardinus Risk Management, with road safety telematics and fleet analysis provided by Driive.

The agreement stems from THB’s desire to partner with a fleet insurer that values underwriting expertise and AXA’s commitment to offering flexible solutions for its clients and brokers.

Glen McCully, Managing Director, Fleet UK

“Fleet UK remains a premier fleet product for risk-managed fleets of all sizes. With AXA as our new partner from 1 January, and the full risk management backing of Cardinus and Driive, we’re excited that we can continue to offer this excellent product. Our new partnership with AXA gives us the opportunity to refresh our commitment to this quality motor fleet proposition for our brokers, with whom we have forged strong relationships over the years. We look forward to working alongside AXA to promote the many benefits of Fleet UK.”

Steve Browne, Head of Casualty Insurance, Fleet & Motor Trade, AXA Insurance

“AXA is thrilled to partner with THB. The Fleet UK product, through its real-time service, offers the opportunity to discuss individual risks in detail and fits perfectly with our ‘payer to partner’ strategy, allowing us to bring our safety and risk management expertise to bear. I am looking forward to a long and successful partnership with THB and Fleet UK, supporting a quality proposition and being able to work with such a great network of brokers.”

Source: Company Press Release