Those appointments will be effective January 1, 2020

AXA announces today that Matthieu Bébéar, currently Deputy CEO of AXA France and CEO of AXA Particuliers & IARD Entreprises, is appointed Chief Business Officer of AXA International & New Markets and Strategic Development Officer for Latin America. He will report to Benoît Claveranne, CEO of AXA International & New Markets and a member of the AXA Group Management Committee.

Guillaume Borie, currently Group Chief Innovation Officer and CEO of AXA Next, will become Deputy CEO of AXA France and CEO of AXA Particuliers & IARD Entreprises. He will report to Jacques de Peretti, Chairman and CEO of AXA France and a member of the AXA Group Management Committee.

At the AXA Group Management Committee level, Benoît Claveranne, in addition to his current role, will assume oversight of our innovation ecosystem and pursue the development of new business models in healthcare across the Group. As a result, the CEO of AXA Next will report to him going forward and be announced shortly.

AXA CEO Thomas Buberl said: “I am very happy to see Benoît, Matthieu and Guillaume embracing new important challenges at AXA. During 24 years, Matthieu has been instrumental in AXA France’s great successes and I am sure he will bring his unique experience to further develop AXA International & New Markets’ entities. At the helm of the innovation team, Guillaume has successfully strengthened and focused our innovation capabilities, turning them into a critical asset to deliver our Payer to Partner strategy and industrialize new business models, in particular in health. Those efforts will now be pursued under Benoît’s oversight who will bring his energy and leadership to the development and success of our innovation agenda. I wish them the best in their new positions.”

