Aviva plc (“Aviva”) today announces the appointment of Jan-Hendrik Erasmus as Chief Risk Officer, reporting to Maurice Tulloch. Jan-Hendrik will start in February 2020 and will be a member of the Aviva Leadership Team.

Jan-Hendrik joins Aviva from NN Group where he was Chief Risk Officer for over three years. He was also a member of NN Group’s management board.

Jan-Hendrik has a breadth of experience in the financial services industry, working across insurance, risk, technology and investment management in the UK and internationally – in companies including Oliver Wyman and Prudential plc.

Maurice Tulloch, Chief Executive Officer at Aviva, said:

“Jan-Hendrik’s extensive experience will help strengthen Aviva’s risk management framework and risk culture. I’m looking forward to Jan-Hendrik joining the team.”

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

