Online scam reporting service launched by Aviva. (Credit: Aviva)

Aviva has launched an online scam reporting service amid increased threat of fraud and scams due to the prevailing Covid-19 outbreak.

The scam reporting service can be accessed by users through the new Fraud Hub section on the company’s website. It enables users to actively report instances of suspicious fraudulent activity following which they get personal guidance on what action they can take.

Using the new platform, people can report any suspicious contact which looks to be from Aviva, whether it be in person, or by post, email, call, or even text, especially those relating to insurance, savings, and retirement products.

The UK-based insurer said that its financial crime intelligence unit will probe every incident that gets reported, will respond to it, and provide guidance on the action to be taken.

Aviva said that the online scam reporting service has been launched to tackle the dramatic increase in attempted scams faced by consumers, especially from those which use Covid-19 as the hook to lure potential victims.

There has been an increase of 400% in Covid-19 related frauds report between February and March as per Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime.

Launch of online scam reporting service seen as a major step forward amid increasing fraud

Aviva group fraud risk director Matt Chapman said: “The launch of our scam reporting service is an important step forward in helping to protect our customers and the public from fraud. We believe we have a responsibility to work in partnership with the industry to protect people from financial crime – particularly where the Aviva brand name is being used without our consent.

“We’re adapting and utilising our existing operations, experience and skills to protect people, and their money, at a time when they are arguably more vulnerable than ever.”

The company said that the new online scam reporting service will also host practical tips and information about how people can protect themselves and their money in the best possible manner against fraud. Its financial crime team is expected to regularly update the resources as the tactics of fraudsters keep on evolving.