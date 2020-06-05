Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud and EnterpriseEngage solutions are expected to bring Aviva Italy greater business agility while providing better services to its customers

Aviva Italia, a subsidiary of British insurance company Aviva, has selected InsuranceSuite Cloud from Guidewire to accelerate innovation and deliver omnichannel experiences to all of its stakeholders.

Aviva Italia stated that by deploying the Guidewire cloud, it can draw on new system features that are claimed to continuously increase business agility while offering better services to its customers.

Already a user of Guidewire Core and Digital products deployed in an out-of-the-box six month’s implementation, the company aimed to further advance its business and technological transformation by opting from core systems to Guidewire Cloud, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The move is expected to be followed by deploying Guidewire cloud services for all of its business in the future.

Aviva Italy innovation head Lorenzo Chiofalo said: “Innovation is obviously one of the pillars of the Aviva strategy for the future, and technology is increasingly the key.

“We decided to adopt Guidewire Cloud as the enabler of our business and operations, to improve time to market, customer experience, digital capabilities, and excellent quality of services.

“We believe the choice of Guidewire Cloud will be highly beneficial for all the main elements in our ecosystems: customers will get clearer, faster and seamless service; agents and partners will be supported better, and our people will be working with the best of breed technology.”

With Guidewire’s InsuranceSuite Cloud and EnterpriseEngage, Aviva Italy is expected to have higher levels of security and operational effectiveness, supported by structured rules, while continuous improvements to the cloud services are offered.

The insurer can further optimise performance by managing core businesses through technological and functional capabilities and deliver high-quality services to customers and partners.

Guidewire cloud services can support Aviva in offering omnichannel products to its customers

It can also offer customers, agents, and brokers omnichannel products that are custom-built, more flexible, accurate and responsive to their respective needs.

Guidewire Software EMEA managing director Keith Stonell said: “We are delighted that Aviva Italy have chosen InsuranceSuite Cloud as they continue to focus on delivering high-quality insurance products and services using the most advanced technology available.

“We appreciate the trust Aviva is placing in our cloud capabilities and look forward to supporting them as they enhance their business agility and boost their stakeholder engagement, while transferring IT risk to Guidewire.”