Declan O’Rourke was previously General Manager at AIG Ireland, a role he held for eight years until June 2020 and he has worked for AIG for 26 years and held a number of senior management roles both in Ireland and internationally

St. Helen's, Aviva's world headquarters in London. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Colin.)

Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC (Aviva Insurance Ireland) today announces the appointment of Declan O’Rourke as interim Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approvals. Declan will take up his role on 1 September from Nick Amin who will be moving to take the role as interim Chief Operating Officer in Aviva Group, subject to regulatory approvals.

Declan O’Rourke was previously General Manager at AIG Ireland, a role he held for eight years until June 2020. He worked for AIG for 26 years and held a number of senior management roles both in Ireland and internationally. He is a qualified chartered accountant having trained with Coopers & Lybrand, now PwC.

Commenting, Michael Shaw, Chairman Aviva Insurance Ireland said: “Declan O’Rourke is a well-respected leader in the Irish and international general insurance markets and will play a significant role ensuring Aviva continues to thrive in Ireland.”

Commenting, Patrick Dixneuf, CEO, Aviva Europe said: “Nick Amin has made a tremendous contribution to our general insurance business and I would like to wish him all the best in his new role as interim COO for Aviva Group.”

Declan O’Rourke said: “I am very excited to be joining Aviva Insurance Ireland and becoming part of the company with the most substantial heritage in the Irish insurance market. I have always received very positive feedback about working at Aviva from both current and former employees. I look forward to experiencing this myself by getting to know the team and starting a new and exciting challenge.”