Aviva Canada selects CoreLogic digital insurance hub for enhancing its claims management. (Credit: Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Wikipedia.org)

US insurtech company CoreLogic said that property and casualty insurance company Aviva Canada has adopted its digital insurance hub for powering its claims business.

According to the company, Aviva’s subsidiary selected its digital insurance hub as it can facilitate the unification of all parts of the claim supply chain in a seamless manner on a single cloud-native concurrent platform.

CoreLogic said that it is offering the insurer with a digital collaboration and workflow hub that can bridge the gaps in communications and operations between its supply chain partners and customers with an aim to handle claims faster.

The insurtech company further claimed that its central communication and workflow hub for claims management allows the customers, adjusters, and vendors of Aviva’s property claims to get access to the same data. This will make sure that all those involved, when needed, can access, add, modify and use the information they require instantly, said the property data and analytics-driven solutions provider.

As per CoreLogic, whether a customer is uploading photos and documents related to damages, shares video content, sends messages, or simply gets update notifications, they stay informed, connected, and involved from the beginning till the end.

The insurtech company said that Aviva Canada, by adopting its technology, has joined Aviva United Kingdom in offering an end-to-end insurance solution its clients across underwriting and claims management, thereby improving their experience in claims and risk management.

CoreLogic CEO comments on the partnership with Aviva

CoreLogic president and CEO Frank Martell said: “Our expanded relationship with Aviva is another milestone in providing leading global insurance companies with the most comprehensive and connected insurance workflow and management solutions available.

“Our solutions are focused on providing our clients with fast, effective, user-friendly and innovative policyholder experiences, as well as reducing costs and improving workflow efficiencies.”

The industry standard digital hub offered by the insurtech company is said to come with an open API framework and also a secure claims management tool. Using the tools, Aviva Canada can directly integrate its insurtech partners into its claims workflow at the click of a button.

Aviva Canada property claims vice president Hazel Johnson said: “Aviva is known for its superior claims experience, and we take pride in getting customers back to normal quickly after a claim event.

“By expanding our well-embedded global relationship with CoreLogic in Canada, we’ll be able to keep customers connected and involved throughout their claims activity from start to finish. Our people can quickly estimate damages virtually, resulting in faster settlements and higher customer satisfaction.”