To help Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, Aviva Canada today announced it is offering $100 million in additional immediate relief measures for drivers, including options to immediately reduce insurance premiums.

“Canadians need help right now. We are all in this together, which is why we want to help relieve some of the heavy financial stress that people are feeling. This is immediate help for those who need it, and a longer-term commitment to protect our customers through this crisis,” said Aviva CEO Jason Storah.

Premium reductions based on usage

Customers who have stopped driving entirely can reduce their auto insurance premiums by up to 75% by applying Aviva’s new #StayHome endorsement.

Customers who must drive during the pandemic but are driving less, may also be eligible for savings of up to 15%.

Customers should call their broker or agent to discuss their specific usage to determine what savings are available to them.

In addition, any personal vehicles being used to deliver food and medical supplies during this time will be covered under Aviva Canada personal auto policies. There will be no impact on coverage or changes to premiums, whether or not the driver is a volunteer or paid employee.

Aviva Price Promise

Aviva is freezing any premium increases at renewal, meaning customers will keep the same auto insurance premiums for their next 12-month policy term, until further notice.

Flexible payment options

For customers who are experiencing financial stress due to COVID-19, they can call their broker or agent to defer premium payments for up to 90 days without additional fee or penalty.

Aviva Canada will also waive non-sufficient funds fees for those unable to make payments and continue to provide coverage during this time.

Making communities stronger

Earlier this week, Aviva Canada announced that it is donating $500,000 to the Canadian Red Cross that will: fund relief supplies such as cots, blankets, pillows, masks and gloves support emergency response personnel deployed to assist with the comfort and care of Canadians returning to Canada support the training and deployment of emergency response volunteers to provide safety and well-being telephone assessments for vulnerable populations

announced that it is donating to the Canadian Red Cross that will: As of April 6 , Aviva Canada has been providing free roadside assistance to police, paramedics, firefighters and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. They do not have to be Aviva Canada customers to call 1-844-398-2001 for free roadside assistance.

, has been providing free roadside assistance to police, paramedics, firefighters and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. They do not have to be customers to call 1-844-398-2001 for free roadside assistance. Aviva employees expect to dedicate over 90,000 hours of volunteer hours with organizations supporting the vulnerable and the elderly in our communities so those in self-isolation can continue to stay healthy, safe and connected to their community during this time.

