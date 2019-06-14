Australis Partners in partnership with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) have finalised a deal to acquire 50% stake in each of two Colombian firms Alianza Fiduciaria and Alianza Valores from Advent International.

Image: Australis, CDPQ and IFC to acquire Alianza Fiduciaria and Alianza Valores. Photo: Courtesy of Nattanan Kanchanaprat/Pixabay

Australis Partners, CDPQ and IFC did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Australis Partners is a private equity firm focused on Latin American countries, while CDPQ is a Canadian institutional investor.

Australis Partners, CDPQ, IFC and the present 50% shareholder in the two Colombian companies, Organización DeLima, are expected to form a new investment alliance to manage the collective investment in Alianza.

Last November, Australis Partners entered into an agreement with Advent International to acquire its stake in the two Colombian companies.

Alianza Fiduciaria is a Colombian trust and asset management company established more than three decades ago. It manages nearly $18bn (£14.2bn) in consolidated assets. It manages more than 5,500 trust businesses, offers seven mutual funds including fixed income, equity and alternative investment funds, along with 10 investment portfolios through its voluntary pension fund.

Alianza Valores is a Colombian brokerage firm with more than 60 years of experience in the sector. The company offers alternatives of fixed income, equities, foreign exchange, among others.

Australis Partners managing partner Enrique Bascur said: “We look forward to working with Organizacion DeLima in this new investment. We see great growth potential in Alianza and look forward to partnering with management to take the firm to the next level.

“We plan to continue supporting the company’s growth in the trust business and continue the ongoing effort to help the company become a market leader in asset management by expanding its product offerings, driving operational improvements, and exploring partnerships in the region.”

Organización DeLima president Ernesto de Lima said: “Our new investment alliance with Australis Partners, CDPQ, and IFC will greatly assist in our ongoing work to continue Alianza’s growth trajectory.

“We look forward to utilizing the expertise, regional network and resources that Australis Partners, CDPQ, and IFC have as we explore additional growth channels for Alianza.”