The partnership will take advantage of advanced services and systems of both Austbrokers and Kelly+Partners

AUB, Kelly+Partners enter into partnership. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Australian equity-based insurance broker network Austbrokers (AUB) and chartered accounting network Kelly+Partners have entered into a new partnership to offer a mixture of insurance broking, accounting and tax services to clients of both parties.

Under the new partnership, the firms will provide general and life insurance broking services, and general insurance advice and services to nearly 8,000 Kelly+Partners clients and members, through a new business ‘Austbrokers Kelly+Partners’.

The partnership is expected to tap on the advanced services and systems of both Austbrokers and Kelly+Partners. The new business will be equally owned and controlled by the two companies.

KPG’s chairman and CEO Brett Kelly said: “Kelly+Partners is pleased to build this strategic partnership with AUB. AUB pioneered in 1985 and continues to operate a much-admired Owner Driver Model in the insurance broking market.

“KPG’s approach in the private business owner accounting market has similarly originated a Partner Owner Driver Model since 2006 with continuing success.

“We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with the AUB group as a partner and shareholder. We expect to continue to significantly expand our client base and revenue streams through this equity partnership, which will grow our service offering to our clients.”

Austbrokers Kelly+Partners will offer accounting and tax services to nearly 700,000 Austbrokers clients and members.

The partnership will ensure design and delivery of customised solutions for Kelly+Partners clients including a tax and government audit insurance product, speciality HR technical advisory services.

Also, Austbrokers Kelly+Partners will help in the development of customised insurance, tax and accounting advisory services for the strata industry.

While the new combined operation delivers insurance broking services to the members and clients, Austbrokers ExpressCover platform would highlight a part of the general insurance activities.