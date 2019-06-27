AUB Group and IBNA (the non-equity Australian insurance broker network), have announced a decision to mutually end their AIMS joint venture relationship.

Image: AUB Group ends AIMS JV with IBNA. Photo: Courtesy of Ben Schonewille/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

The decision has been reached due to diverging requirements across the two member groups on the future direction of the partnership. AUB Group and IBNA will work closely towards a mutually agreed transition period.

AIMS, established in 2007, is a joint venture between Austbrokers (AUB Group’s equity-based Australian insurance broker network) and IBNA (a non-equity insurance broker network) to source capacity and offerings, working for the collective benefit of all its broker members.

Mike Emmett, CEO and Managing Director of AUB Group said, “Capacity sourcing and product offering design is a key component of the Group’s value proposition for its partners. When AIMS was established, it was ahead of its time and has since served Austbrokers and IBNA for mutual benefit and I’d like to thank IBNA for their continued support throughout the joint venture. We believe the interests of our partners will be better served through increased control and direct collaborative engagement with Insurance carriers allowing us to negotiate greater flexibility and innovation in product design.”

For AUB Group, the change is aligned to a strategic shift to enhance its partner proposition, particularly within capacity sourcing and product innovation. AUB Group is confident that greater direct influence in sourcing our capacity is the most beneficial arrangement for our partners and clients. Under a new arrangement, AUB Group will be able to better leverage our scale, footprint, expertise and specialty capabilities to negotiate and deliver market-leading offerings that meet the specific needs of our client portfolio. Going forward, the scale, market share and capability of Austbrokers will allow the business to negotiate similar or better terms from existing and new carrier partners, with an opportunity to enhance run-rate earnings in the future.

IBNA Limited Chairman, Gary Gribbin said “For the past twelve years AIMS has been a wonderful construct, serving the interests of IBNA and Austbrokers members and their clients. But now is the right time to move forward in a different direction, one which will secure the strategic position of IBNA members and will provide appropriate support for their businesses and their clients. I offer sincere thanks to Austbrokers and AUB Group and of course wish them well in the future.”

