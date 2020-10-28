Based in the heart of Birmingham city centre with close links to the local business community, Dunsby Associates has just celebrated its 10th anniversary and has built a solid reputation as a commercial broker with a real focus on customer service

Aston Lark acquires Birmingham-based insurance broker. (Credit: Aston Lark.)

With no signs of slowing down on the acquisition trail, Aston Lark, the Chartered insurance broker backed by Goldman Sachs, has today announced the acquisition of Dunsby Associates.

Based in the heart of Birmingham city centre with close links to the local business community, Dunsby Associates has just celebrated its 10th anniversary and has built a solid reputation as a commercial broker with a real focus on customer service. With a GWP of £6m, Dunsby Associates acts for large commercial clients and has a long-standing and experienced team of 12 providing insurance, negotiating bespoke deals and providing risk management advice.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group CEO, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Dunsby Associates to the Aston Lark family. It’s a high-quality business with an ethos of customer care, and therefore a perfect fit for Aston Lark. Their clients will be able to benefit from the scale of our group and direct access to the London market, as well as our extensive Private Client and Employee Benefits offerings. We’ve been keen to build out further in the Midlands and this acquisition positions our Birmingham branch as one of the largest in the group.”

Neil Dunsby, Dunsby Associates MD, added: “We have a dedicated team who have been instrumental in our success over the last 10 years. We have built the business on strong client relationships and are keen to develop this further and to offer other services and products as part of Aston Lark. After meeting with Peter and Stuart it was clear that their philosophy is aligned to ours. This acquisition is a great strategic fit for the Dunsby team and our clients will benefit as a result. It will also enhance our growth plans without changing our focus on client service.”

Source: Company Press Release