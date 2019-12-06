Wright Insurance Brokers is the second acquisition that Aston Lark has completed in Ireland, following the acquisition of Robertson Low in January

Aston Lark announces acquisition of Wright Insurance Brokers. Photo: courtesy of Aston Lark.

Aston Lark announced the acquisition of Wright Insurance Brokers, based in Ireland.

Wright Insurance Brokers, with offices in Wexford and Carlow, is a specialist in the Commercial and Transport sectors and also offers a range of insurance solutions for private clients.

Wright Insurance Brokers is the second acquisition that Aston Lark has completed in Ireland, following the acquisition of Robertson Low in January. Peter Blanc, CEO Aston Lark, said “We’ve been hugely impressed by the business that Tony and Breda Wright have built. Providing a personal and high-quality service to clients runs through the heart of the business, making it a perfect fit to join the growing Aston Lark family.

We are keen to continue growing and acquiring like-minded brokers in Ireland where we see huge opportunities. Our increased scale will help us provide the full range of insurance and risk management solutions to companies and individuals seeking really high-quality personal service – which we believe will set us apart from the competition.”

Tony Wright, CEO Wright Insurance Brokers, added “Having followed an acquisition model ourselves for the last few years, we believe the Aston Lark strategy is directly aligned with the goals we set out to achieve. The continuation of a highly personalised service company within a scaled, influential group provides real benefits to our customers and staff. This, combined with the recent investment provided by Goldman Sachs and the quality and manner of the recent acquisitions, makes Aston Lark a very attractive platform to continue with the growth of the business.”

Source: Company Press Release