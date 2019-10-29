Protean is the first acquisition that has completed for Aston Lark after an investment by Goldman Sachs in September

Image: Aston Lark acquires London-based insurance broker. Photo: Courtesy of Aston Lark.

Aston Lark today announced the acquisition of Lloyd’s broker Protean Risk.

Protean Risk is a specialist Lloyd’s insurance broker focusing on the investment industry, financial services, fintech and technology sectors with clients ranging from start-ups to international organisations. Protean is the first acquisition that has completed for Aston Lark after an investment by Goldman Sachs in September.

Peter Blanc, CEO Aston Lark, said: “I couldn’t be prouder to have concluded this transaction with Protean Risk. From my first meeting with Nathan Sewell and Jason Edwards, it was clear that the whole team at Protean share the Aston Lark passion for customer service. Protean are a truly specialised business and, by joining forces with Aston Lark, we now have a top quality Financial Institutions division.”

Nathan Sewell, CEO Protean Risk, added: “We are delighted to be working with Peter and the team at Aston Lark. From the beginning it was clear that we share the same values in terms of how we work with our clients, the market and our colleagues. The Protean journey has been an exciting one and we look forward to continuing the successful development of the business within the Aston Lark group.”

