Aston Lark acquires Incepta Risk Management. (Credit: Aston Lark.)

Aston Lark, the chartered insurance broker supported by Goldman Sachs, has acquired Incepta Risk Management, a UK-based financial consultant, for an undisclosed amount.

Incepta is an established Lloyd’s broker, engaged in providing solutions to direct and wholesale clients and customers. The company is aimed at developing commercial businesses in the UK through effective underwriting and open market broking.

The company said that its wholesale division is specialised in offering property, casualty and professional indemnity solutions, with a focus on high service standards and market expertise.

Incepta director Paul Smith said: “Incepta has grown into a successful service-driven business. Service is easy to say but we have always delivered. Through teamwork with our staff of talented individuals, we have consistently punched above our weight in a competitive marketplace.

“Joining the Aston Lark group was a logical step for us as they conduct their business in the same way we do. It’s an extremely good fit for both Aston Lark and ourselves and the future is very bright for our team and our customers.”

Aston Lark is an independent insurance broker that offers commercial, estates, family offices, cars and sports vehicles, business protection, jewellery, and other insurance products, and has more than 30 offices across the UK and Ireland.

Operating across film and media, educational, and construction sectors, the company has recently acquired Private Healthcare Managers (PHM).

PHM is said to offer advice and customised solutions to SME and corporate clients for their Private Medical Insurance and Group Risk benefit packages.

Aston Lark Group CEO Peter Blanc said: “I’m delighted to welcome Paul, Clive and the rest of the Incepta team to the Aston Lark family.

“Aston Lark is well known for our regional presence, but we see the London Market becoming increasingly important to the group and a key element of our future growth strategy.

“We’ve been keen to expand our London Market offering since our acquisition of Lloyd’s broker Protean Risk in October 2019.

“Our Irish colleagues in Robertson Low, which we acquired in January 2019, also trade significantly with the London Market and our acquisition of Incepta, therefore, joins the dots in making the London Market an important pillar of Aston Lark’s offering, alongside our UK retail and Irish businesses.”