Patra and Assurex Global will jointly participate in strategy sessions, practice groups, and webinars to promote advanced workflow and technology advancements

Patra and Assurex Global enter into multi-year partnership. (Credit: Pixabay/Adam Radosavljevic)

Assurex Global has partnered with Patra, a provider of technology-enabled insurance solutions, to bring the latter’s advanced insurance technology and optimised workflows to its partners.

Patra has been a preferred solutions provider for Assurex Global, which would provide a set of technology-backed solutions for small business solutions, property or casualty, employee benefits, customer acquisition, insurance printing and mailing, offered by Assurex Global.

Assurex Global president Dean Hildebrandt said: “Through our renewed partnership, Assurex Global partners will have access to Patra’s services and extensive industry knowledge.

“With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of the insurance business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of both digital and optimized workflows to ensure they remain on the competitive forefront.”

Patra and Assurex Global will jointly participate in strategy sessions, practice groups, and webinars

Under the partnership, Patra and Assurex Global will jointly participate in strategy sessions, practice groups, and webinars to promote advanced workflow and technology advancements.

Assurex Global is a privately-held commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage firm, operating as an exclusive partnership comprising more than 100 insurance brokers.

Patra is engaged in providing technology-enabled solutions for the brokers, MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers in the insurance industry, through its team of global experts.

The company is said to optimise the application of people and technology supporting insurance organisations in sale, delivery, and management of policies and customers to advance insurance processes.

Patra chief revenue officer Bob Murphy said: “We are thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with Assurex Global and help drive expertise across their brokerage group.

“Bringing together the industry leader in commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits, with an industry leader in insurance solutions and technology, Assurex Global partners will have unprecedented access to insurance solutions across property and casualty, employee benefits and small business solutions.”