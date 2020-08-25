Mainstreet Financial Services, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, has been offering professional liability services to solo lawyers and small private practice law firms since 1996

AssuredPartners, an insurance brokerage firm, has completed the acquisition of Mainstreet Financial Services for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1996, Mainstreet Financial Services offers professional liability insurance services for solo attorneys and small private practice law firms and it specialises in malpractice insurance for lawyers. The insurance agency is based in Seattle, Washington.

Mainstreet Financial’s Duane Crone said: “Mainstreet is the country’s premier provider of professional liability insurance for solo attorneys and small private practice law firms. We have specialised in malpractice insurance for lawyers since 1996 and our team truly focuses on our client needs.

“When looking for a new partner, we needed to secure a relationship that had similar values and an understanding of our practice. We are pleased to say that we have found that with AssuredPartners and we look forward to joining the national team.”

Mainstreet Financial Services serves several states across the US

With a team of 11 professional liability experts, Mainstreet Financial Services offers services across the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, DC, Wisconsin and Washington and reports an annualised revenue of $2m.

AssuredPartners regional president Greg Van Ness said: “We are truly excited to have the team join our growing lawyer’s professional liability practice within AssuredPartners. The staff at Mainstreet has an extraordinary reputation in the space and we are pleased to add such professional and skilled members to our operations.”

AssuredPartners president and chief operating officer Tom Riley said: “We are always excited to have a partner join that truly embodies the Power through Partnership spirit. This is a fantastic union between AssuredPartners and Mainstreet Financial Services. In addition, the expansion in the Seattle marketplace is a welcomed addition to our expanding footprint.”

Earlier this month, AssuredPartners had acquired Dohn & Maher Associates in Palatine, Illinois.