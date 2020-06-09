Williams & Williams is led by Glenn Williams, currently reporting $1.2 million in annualized revenues and it was founded in 1928

AssuredPartners acquires Williams & Williams. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/IndypendenZ.)

AssuredPartners is pleased to announce Williams & Williams, Inc. of Smithtown, NY has joined AssuredPartners. The staff of 4, led by Glenn Williams, currently reports $1.2 million in annualized revenues.

“Founded in 1928, we pride ourselves on three generations of professional service to our clients. We look forward to continuing to grow and prosper in our local surroundings,” said Glenn Williams. “By joining AssuredPartners we now have access to nationwide tools and resources to allow us to better serve our local clientele.”

AssuredPartners Eastern Region President Steve Deal said, “Williams & Williams has embraced AssuredPartners in finding partners in a great marketplace. We’re excited to have the dedicated staff and clientele join our team as we continue to expand our operations in the East.”

“AssuredPartners is built on trust that is earned by working openly and honestly to achieve common goals. Finding common traits in our new partner, Williams & Williams allows for our continued growth for us as true partners,” said AssuredPartners Regional President Tom Kozera.

AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley said, “This partnership will strengthen our New York operations as we continue to expand our services and grow throughout this part of the region. We are pleased to have the talented team and exceptional clients of Williams & Williams join AssuredPartners.”