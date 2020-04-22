Located in Sanford, Florida, Transportation Insurance Advisors has a team of 55 and reports $14 million in annualized revenue

AssuredPartners is pleased to announce the acquisition of Transportation Insurance Advisors, LLC located in Sanford, FL. The team of 55 will remain under the operational leadership of Scott Light, in addition, the agency currently reports $14 million in annualized revenues.

“Transportation Insurance Advisors (TIA Advisors) is more than an insurance provider, we are a business advisor who guides trucking companies all over the nation in sound business decisions. We give clients a road map that takes their businesses down the path of success,” stated Scott Light. “Our partnership with AssuredPartners will allow us to continue to deliver the highest level of service with the best solutions our clients expect from us.”

AssuredPartners Regional President Jack Suber stated, “Having TIA Advisors join AssuredPartners is a fantastic fit for our National Trucking Practice. TIA Advisors will be a great asset to our continued growth. This group of specialized brokers is fully dedicated to the trucking industry and has developed strong business connections with the best carriers in the country.”

“At AssuredPartners we’re not just in the insurance business, we are in the business of developing strong, lasting relationships. We have found that TIA Advisors values and principals align with our vision and we are delighted to form our new partnership,” stated AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley. “We welcome the clients and staff to AssuredPartners.”