AssuredPartners acquires Superior Benefits. (Credit: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne.)

AssuredPartners is proud to announce Superior Benefits, Inc. of Tampa, FL has joined AssuredPartners. The staff will remain under the operational leadership of Joe Stagliano. The agency currently reports $1.5 million in annualized revenues.

“At SBI we are dedicated to providing leading-edge products to provide exceptional cost solutions, service and value to our customers,” stated Joe Stagliano. “Joining AssuredPartners will allow us to continue to deliver the best service and coverage in the industry.”

“Since 1998 SBI has focused on providing innovative solutions for clients offering a wide variety of plans and lines of coverage. Our clients are our priority and we are proud to have found a partner in AssuredPartners to further align with us as we grow,” stated Rena Stagliano.

“SBI is a great fit into the AssuredPartners Employee Benefits operations,” said AssuredPartners Regional President Jack Suber. “We will continue to operate towards the same goals and client focus. We are pleased to have the talented team of SBI join AssuredPartners.”

“We are excited about the continued growth in the Florida region. The partnership with SBI will allow us to continue to deliver the highest level of service with the best solutions on the employee benefits platform,” stated AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley. “We welcome all clients and employees to AssuredPartners.”

Source: Company Press Release