The team of Surety Solutions Insurance Services will remain under the operational leadership of John Page and Ryan Tash

Image: AssuredPartners acquires California-based insurance firm. Photo: Courtesy of TeroVesalainen/Pixabay

AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Surety Solutions Insurance Services, Inc. (Surety1) of Rancho Cordova, CA. The team of 15 will remain under the operational leadership of John Page and Ryan Tash, in addition, the agency currently reports $3.3 million in annualized revenues.

“Our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional level of expertise to customers from around the nation to obtain the surety bonds they need. The partnership with AssuredPartners will continue to allow us to sustain growth and provide world-class customer service to our clients,” said John Page.

“At Surety1, we believe in cultivating relationships with respect, care and understanding,” stated Ryan Tash. “Partnering with a national broker will allow us to remain an innovative leader and provide expert advice and resources to our clients. We look forward to our future with AssuredPartners.”

“Specializing in surety bonds, the Surety1 team is a great addition to AssuredPartners,” said Western Region President Randy Larsen. “We share the belief in providing customized solutions to our clients through prioritized customer service. We are pleased to have the clients and team members of Surety1 join our team.”

“Surety1 is a great addition to our California marketplace,” stated AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley. “We are thrilled to add a dedicated team of surety bond professionals who provide the highest quality of service. We welcome the dedicated staff and clients to AssuredPartners.”

Source: Company Press Release