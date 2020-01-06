Star & Shield Insurance Services is devoted to delivering a wide array of competitive insurance options to First Responders, their families, friends and neighbors

AssuredPartners acquires Star and Shield Insurance Services. Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Star & Shield Insurance Services located in Tallahassee, FL. The team of 11 will remain under the operational leadership of Frank Russo and Allyson Olver, in addition, the agency currently reports $2 million in annualized revenues.

Star & Shield Insurance Services is devoted to delivering a wide array of competitive insurance options to First Responders, their families, friends and neighbors. With over 10 years of experience, Star and Shield is dedicated to supporting and engaging with public safety personnel.

“We are excited about the partnership with Star & Shield Insurance Services in a great marketplace,” stated AssuredPartners Regional President Jack Suber. “AssuredPartners is committed to protecting those who protect and serve in the communities that we live. This partnership will deliver innovative products while providing best-in-class asset protection and unparalleled service to clients on a national level.”

Star and Shield Insurance Services believes in providing Insurance with a Cause. “This belief aligns with our vision and operations at AssuredPartners and we look forward to our new partnership,” stated AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley. “It is a pleasure to have the team join AssuredPartners as we increase our presence in the Florida marketplace. We welcome the dedicated staff and clients of Star and Shield Insurance Services to AssuredPartners.”

Source: Company Press Release