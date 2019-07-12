AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of RIS Insurance Services of Anacortes, Washington.

Image: AssuredPartners acquires RIS Insurance Services. Photo: courtesy of Robert-Owen-Wahl from Pixabay.

This acquisition marks the 21st acquisition for AssuredPartners in 2019. The enthusiastic team of 40 employees will remain under the operational leadership of Jim Jermyn and Bill Gillespie. The agency currently reports $7 million in annualized revenues.

“RIS was founded on three key principals: reputation, integrity and service” said Jim Jermyn of RIS. “Today we are a premier broker having earned a reputation for integrity and exemplary service. We wanted to continue with these principals on a larger scale and found that with our new partner, AssuredPartners.”

Bill Gillespie of RIS said, “RIS offers comprehensive solutions for truck, business and personal insurance. The transportation industry transforms almost daily with technology and efficiencies. We were impressed by the diverse and extensive portfolio of companies that AssuredPartners works with and we’re pleased to be joining the team.”

AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley stated, “Further expansion in our Western Region under the leadership of Mike Paschke is part of the mergers and acquisition strategy set forth for 2019. We have invested significantly into the transportation specialty and we are pleased to have such an outstanding operation join forces with us.”

Source: Company Press Release