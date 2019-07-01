AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce McCarthy & Trinka, Inc. has joined AssuredPartners.

The devoted team of 9 employees will remain under the operational leadership of Mark Trinka and will help build the Illinois platform along with newly acquired Esser Hayes Insurance Group team. The agency currently reports $2 million in annualized revenues.

“We are extremely excited by the opportunity to join the AssuredPartners team and help lead their Illinois strategy as their ethos matches our client centric service model” said Mark Trinka. “We believe that as the market evolves, a larger partner allows us better market access and service for our clients and better career opportunities for our staff.”

Regional President Todd Stocksdale stated, “We have a strategic focus on expanding our operations in Illinois to complement our existing platform run by Bill Hayes. McCarthy & Trinka aligns perfectly into this platform and we are excited to have the dedicated team join us as we continue to grow with the Power through Partnership.”

Source: Company Press Release