AssuredPartners is pleased to announce that Aniello Insurance Agency of Las Vegas, NV has joined AssuredPartners. The dedicated team of 11 will remain under the operational leadership of Rick Aniello. The agency currently reports $3 million in annualized revenues.

Aniello Insurance Agency President Rick Aniello stated, “We are committed to cultivating strong productive relationships among associates, clients and insurance carriers. We work to remain true to the values and principals of placing the customer first. These guiding principles have been at the core of our success for over fifty years. Joining AssuredPartners will allow us to continue to grow with the shared goal of exceeding client expectations.”

“We believe protecting your assets is the most important service we provide. Partnering with AssuredPartners will allow us to enhance our operations on a national level,” stated Aniello Vice President Kyle Tayrien. “We are honored to join AssuredPartners as the newest addition to the team.”

“At AssuredPartners we are dedicated to constructing organic relationships with clients and we value the success and commitment our new partner will bring to our region,” stated AssuredPartners Regional President Greg Van Ness. “We welcome the clients and team members to AssuredPartners.”

“Aniello brings a solid reputation to the marketplace and we are pleased to further develop our Nevada operations with our new partner,” stated AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley. “We would like to welcome the staff and clients to AssuredPartners.”

