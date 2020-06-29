AssuredPartners is engaged in acquiring and investing in insurance brokerage businesses, including property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU’s

AssuredPartners acquires WTPhelan Insurance Agency. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

US-based AssuredPartners has completed its 20th acquisition in 2020 with the purchase of WTPhelan & Co. Insurance Agency for an undisclosed amount.

AssuredPartners is a national partnership of independent property and casualty and employee benefits brokerage firms, operating from more than 180 offices in 38 states in the US. The insurance brokerage firm has more than $1.5bn in annualised revenue.

The company is engaged in acquiring and investing in insurance brokerage businesses, including property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU’s, across the US and in England.

AssuredPartners regional president Tom Kozera said: “The team at WTPhelan conveys true customer service and dedication to their community. We are pleased to have new members of WTPhelan join our growing team in the Northeast marketplace.”

AssuredPartners president and COO Tom Riley said: “AssuredPartners culture and strategic growth is exciting for our Northeast Operations. Growth through these amazing partnerships is what makes AssuredPartners so unique. We would like to welcome the employees and clients of our new partner, WTPhelan & Co. Insurance Agency.”

Robert Ramsey to lead the team of 58 WTPhelan personnel after the transaction

Under the terms of the transaction, the team of 58 WTPhelan personnel will continue under the operational leadership of Robert Ramsey.

Established in 1898, WTPhelan & Co is a family-owned and operated insurance agency, operating as community-based insurance specialist under its core values of integrity, innovation and improvement.

The company said that it is committed to providing insurance coverage for past, present and future generations, in family and business.

WTPhelan vice president Robert Ramsey said: “Our goal at WTPhelan is to find clients the best coverage at a competitive price to meet their insurance needs.

“We are committed to making certain families and businesses are properly covered. Joining AssuredPartners will allow us to continue to serve our clients in a collaborative environment with our new partner, AssuredPartners.”

WTPhelan president Richard Ramsey said: “Since 1898 WTPhelan has operated under our core values of integrity, innovation and improvement. As we move into this next chapter, we are looking forward to maintaining our disposition of hard work and dedication as a proud new partner of AssuredPartners.”