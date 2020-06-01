Moody’s Analytics’ SolvencyWatch solution is backed by advanced modeling capabilities for quick calculation of insurer’s assets and liabilities

Assimoco selects Moody’s Analytics to use its SolvencyWatch solution. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

US-based financial intelligence provider Moody’s Analytics has been selected by Italian insurance group Assimoco to use its SolvencyWatch solution for monitoring crucial solvency metrics.

Established in 1978, Assimoco is an insurance provider for the Italian cooperative movement and offers insurance products covering a broad range of risks and insurance requirements for people and companies.

Assimoco general manager Ruggero Frecchiami said: “The Moody’s Analytics SolvencyWatch solution will allow us to monitor our solvency position frequently, accurately, and cost-effectively. This is critical for managing our capital position, and for understanding the potential impact of future market movements on our business.”

Moody’s Analytics’ SolvencyWatch solution is capable of quickly calculating insurer’s assets and liabilities

Moody’s Analytics said that the SolvencyWatch solution is backed by its advanced modelling capabilities for quick calculation of insurer’s assets and liabilities.

In addition, the new solution is said to reflect the latest market conditions and enable chief risk officers (CROs) to monitor their solvency position in real-time.

The intuitive dashboard of new SolvencyWatch solution would allow CROs and risk teams to visualise the impact on crucial solvency metrics under changes to the market and non-market risks, and communicate to stakeholders what is driving changes in those metrics.

Moody’s Analytics is said to offer financial intelligence and analytical tools by leveraging its deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and advanced application of technology help its clients.

The company claimed that it develops advanced solutions backed by research, data, software, and professional services, to deliver a smooth customer experience.

Moody’s Analytics senior director Jack Cheyne said: “In the current environment, our customers are looking for solutions that deliver timely, actionable financial analytics to help senior management monitor their solvency position.

“We are delighted that Assimoco Group will be using our SolvencyWatch solution to deliver this vital capability.”