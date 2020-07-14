Aspera met the customer's goals of compliance for 35,000 devices and integration with ServiceNow ITSM system

Aspera wins $1 million SaaS and services contract. (Credit: Pixabay/Lawrence Monk)

Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM) and part of the USU Group, announced a $1 Million SaaS contract with an enterprise US-based mutual life insurance company. The three-year agreement is for Aspera SmartTrack license management technology, Aspera data collection tools, and Aspera license management services.

A key decision point for The Customer was Aspera’s successful analysis of their real-world data in a two-week evaluation and onsite user case demo. The Customer also recognized Aspera’s solid integration with their ServiceNow ticket request (ITSM) system and hardware asset management (HAM) system.

“Working with this customer was a team effort at Aspera,” said Mel Passarelli, Aspera’s President and CEO. “We did technical demos that met their hot points, ran successful sandbox exercises that proved value, and designed a custom package of technology and managed services.”

The Customer’s objective is to implement a compliance platform that tracks software entitlements for 10,000 servers and 25,000 desktops. SmartTrack and related Aspera tools will manage their software products such as BigFix, Altiris, VCenter, and SSCM. Aspera consultants will guide the SAM program, technology implementation, system integrations, and vendor onboarding.

By using Aspera’s product portfolio and in-house services team, customers improve their ROI and make better software decisions. Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada and Europe, and operates worldwide across a global partner ecosystem.