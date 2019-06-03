Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Liverpool, New South Wales-based The Protectors Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd and Regent Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd.; collectively referred to as The Protectors Group (TPG).

Image: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires The Protectors Insurance Group. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic/Pixabay.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982, TPG is a retail broker specializing in construction, hospitality and transport coverage for commercial and corporate clients in Greater Western Sydney. David Michell, Vince Gioiello and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Sean Gallagher, Head of Branches for Gallagher Australia.

“TPG is a second-generation family business that represents a very good cultural fit for Gallagher and expands our geographical presence in the key growth area of Western Sydney,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “We are very pleased to welcome David, Vince and their team to Gallagher.”

Source: Company Press Release