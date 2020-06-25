Founded in 2005, Cunnington & Associates, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires Cunnington & Associates, Inc. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Meridian, Idaho-based Cunnington & Associates, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Cunnington & Associates, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency. They offer risk management, group captives, loss control, safety programs and risk financing services to clients primarily across Idaho and the Intermountain West, with a focus on the agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate and transportation industries. Greg and Nick Cunnington, and their associates, will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Jim Buckley, head of Gallagher’s Northwest Region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

“Cunnington & Associates enhances Gallagher’s Northwest presence, specifically in the Intermountain region, and expands cross-selling opportunities with our employee benefits division,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome Greg, Nick and their associates to our growing global team.”

Source: Company Press Release