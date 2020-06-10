Founded in 2002 by Andrew Howard, CA Insurance Brokers is a mid-market insurance broker

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires CA Insurance Brokers. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Brisbane, Queensland-based CA Insurance Brokers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002 by Andrew Howard, CA Insurance Brokers is a mid-market insurance broker specialized in commercial transportation; construction, earthmoving and professional risks. Andrew Howard and his associates will relocate to Gallagher’s Brisbane office, operating under the direction of Paul Harvey, Managing Director-Specialisms.

“Through this acquisition, CA Insurance Brokers gains access to a range of new markets and client product offerings, while we expand Gallagher’s presence and capabilities in the Brisbane market,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome Andrew and his associates to our team.”

Source: Company Press Release