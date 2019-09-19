Allied Insurance Brokers specializes in offering insurance and risk management services to crane, scaffold and equipment dealers throughout the United States, and nonprofit social services organizations in Western Pennsylvania

Image: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires Allied Insurance Brokers. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Allied Insurance Brokers and its subsidiary, Ascinsure Specialty Risk. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982, Allied Insurance Brokers specializes in offering insurance and risk management services to crane, scaffold and equipment dealers throughout the United States, and nonprofit social services organizations in Western Pennsylvania. Ascinsure is a program underwriting manager for the crane and scaffold industries. Marty O’Brien, Richard (Tres) Whitlock, Jared Clough and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Dan Tropp, head of Gallagher’s Mid-Atlantic retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Chris Leisz, head of programs for Gallagher’s U.S. wholesale operation, Risk Placement Services, Inc.

“Allied Insurance Brokers and Ascinsure Specialty Risk bring us outstanding niche expertise, a strong new business focus, innovative loss control services and a commitment to client advocacy,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am excited to welcome Marty, Tres, Jared and their associates to our growing global team.”

“As recognized leaders in the crane and scaffold space, Allied is a natural addition to our construction practice capabilities,” noted Dan Tropp. “Their sales culture and consultative approach fit perfectly with our Core360™ approach to evaluating and minimizing our clients’ total cost of risk.”

“Ascinsure is a proven leader in the crane, scaffolding, rental equipment and party goods dealers’ insurance markets, helping its agents and their clients understand their exposures in this difficult segment,” added Chris Leisz. “I am excited to partner with Marty and the Ascinsure team.”

Source: Company Press Release