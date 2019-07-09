Arthur J. Gallagher has acquired Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Stonehenge Insurance Solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, Stonehenge Insurance Solutions offers commercial insurance products and consulting services to Professional Employer Organizations (PEO’s) and Staffing clients throughout the United States. Stonehenge delivers specialized products such as worker’s compensation; professional, employment practices, general and cyber liability; commercial, hired and non-owned auto; workplace violence; umbrella coverages; and many other customized solutions. Jeff Rendel, Troy Reynolds, Chris O’Connor and their associates will relocate to their new offices in Tequesta, Florida, in July, under the direction of Peter Doyle, head of Gallagher’s Southeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

“Stonehenge is one of the premier PEO and staffing-centric insurance agencies in the country and will significantly strengthen our retail capabilities in that market. They will also expand cross-selling opportunities between our retail and wholesale brokerage operations,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome Jeff, Troy, Chris and their team to Gallagher.”

Source: Company Press Release